Thousands of trash removed from Connecticut River

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday and Saturday the Connecticut River Conservancy hosted the 23rd annual “Source-To-Sea” cleanup.

Thousands of volunteers from across four states chipped in to clean up parts of the Connecticut River during the event.

The Connecticut River Conservancy has hosted the event for the past 23 years.

During that time, volunteers have removed more than a thousand tons of trash from the river basin, including 150,000 beverage containers.

The states that took part in the cleanup were Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Angela Chaffee of The Connecticut River Conservancy told 22News on Friday that 45 to 50 tons of trash are picked up each year from all four states that take part in the Source to Sea Cleanup.

The results from this years trash cleanup are currently being tallied by the CRC.