ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, a threat against the Ralph C. Mahar Regional School District has been looked into by Orange Police.

Orange Police were informed of a threat of school violence made by one student and overheard by another student. An investigation conducted by Orange Police determined the threat against the school is not credible.

The school administration is also going to be following up with its own investigation. The school says that this threat will be addressed in accordance with school policy and procedures.

The school stated in a letter, “the safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance.” Adding, “incidents such as this are taken very seriously and in order to maintain the safest school environment possible, it is imperative to have the mindset of “See something, say something.”

In an agreement between the Orange Police Department and the school’s administration, since the threat is not found dangerous, the school is safe to continue Thursday, March 30th.