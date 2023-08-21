SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Deerfield Fire District was sent to a three-car motor vehicle accident on I-91 North on Sunday.
According to the South Deerfield Fire District, the accident took place just beyond the north on-ramp from Route 116 shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Additional ambulances were requested from Northampton and Hatfield due to the number of patients with injuries.
Both travel lanes have been cleaned up from the debris and Koch’s Automotive Inc towed all three vehicles.
