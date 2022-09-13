NEW SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews had to use the ‘Jaws of Life’ to help remove one person from a vehicle following a head on collision Monday night.

Orange firefighters were called to the accident on Route 202 in New Salem around 9:52 p.m. The accident involving two vehicles was near high tension lines and three people were involved, with one passenger stuck inside a car. New Salem, Athol and Orange crews had to use two sets of ‘Jaws of Life’ to remove the passenger from the vehicle.

Ambulance crews treated the victims and then they were taken to Athol Hospital for further treatment. The person that was trapped in the vehicle was taken by helicopter to UMass Trauma Center for their injuries.