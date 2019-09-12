Narcan reversed three overdoses in South Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Three people were taken to hospitals after a suspected drug overdose in South Deerfield Thursday morning.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, Deerfield Police, South County EMS, South Deerfield Fire Department and Whately Police were called to an industrial site in South Deerfield for a report of a man down for unknown reasons at 10:30 a.m.

When police arrived they were alerted to another person not responsive inside the building; EMS and police removed that person. Another person was exhibiting similar symptoms.

Police say all three people were treated with Narcan. Two of the people were taken to Baystate Franklin Medical with non-life threatening injuries and the third person was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deerfield Police say during the investigation it was learned that the three parties involved used a drug that they believed was cocaine.

The site was industrial so South Deerfield Fire checked for a hazardous materials event. Deerfield Fire Department checked the building with air monitoring equipment and found the industrial site was safe.

