Tiny houses in Conway informational session held virtually Thursday

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Conway Planning Board is holding a Zoom meeting Thursday to discuss detached accessory dwelling units, and whether they should be allowed in town.

Tiny houses have been gaining in popularity in recent years, and the Town of Conway is considering proposing a revision to the zoning bylaws to permit this type of housing.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Beth Girshman, Chair of the Conway Planning Board, the town’s current zoning bylaws allow one dwelling unit per lot and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) that are attached to the primary dwelling.

The planning board wants to hear from residents about Detached ADUs and whether the town should consider changing the bylaws to allow more than one dwelling unit per lot.

“This information session is an opportunity for the Board to present information and get input on important concerns that have the potential to impact our entire community,” Conway Planning Board Chair Beth Girshman said. “Many towns and cities in Massachusetts have amended their zoning bylaws to permit Detached ADUs as a way of increasing the available housing in their communities. Detached ADUs can be a way to increase housing diversity, affordability, and flexibility. The Planning Board would like to hear from Town residents about whether they think this type of housing would be a good idea in Conway, and, if so, what should be included in a revised zoning bylaw.”

The information session is open to the public from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.

http://bit.ly/PBInfoSession

Phone in from any phone, including landlines: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 822 4499 4143

Passcode: 76453178

The session will also be recoded and available to view at a later time.