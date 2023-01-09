DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Deerfield is celebrating its 350th anniversary this year.

The town’s committee began the year with a lighting of the Deerfield 350th cake. There will also be events held to highlight the origins and history of the town.

Courtesy of Diane Martin.

The first celebration scheduled this year will be Founder’s Day on Sunday, May 7. Peter Thomas, a member of the Steering Committee, told 22News that other fun events have already been scheduled including parade day and haunted cemetery tours.

“Deerfield is probably one of the best-documented towns historically in the country,” Thomas said. “To celebrate the 350th anniversary there’s an organization, I mean we’re looking at the parade and fireworks exhibits, and a series of talks on Deerfield’s history and the Native American community we had before that.”

In addition to the exciting celebrations, there will be oral lectures and lessons, including Thomas’ presentation on the Native peoples who were living on the land before the English arrived.