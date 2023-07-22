DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were several road closures throughout the town of Deerfield due to flooding Friday afternoon.

Debris or partial roadway collapsed with some people struggling to even make it down their own driveways. And though the sun did come out and it was drying up a bit Saturday, it’s going to take several days for damage assessments to be done and for repairs to take place.

“We’ve had some road closures post-Irene, there was some issues with the bridge, but this is the worst we’ve ever seen it,” Dan Nitzsche described the damage.

Portions of Franklin County soaked with over 8 inches of rain in some areas in just a few short hours. In Deerfield, heavy flooding and washed out roadways led to at least five road closures…

A complete road collapse occurred on Lower Road with the amount of rain that came down in such a short period of time. The roadway just couldn’t withstand the saturation brought on by the rain.

A couple miles away on Hawks Road, 22News spoke with one man who was trapped at his home Friday as water buckled the street.

“There was boulders running down my driveway from up in the woods,” said Walt Kleeberg. “And then my buddy went back down with a pick up, then he walked down right… and he said the whole road’s gone.”

Crews were out working throughout the day Saturday, filling in some of those washed out areas. The impact of this rainfall, though, expected to linger.

A spokesperson for MEMA told 22News damage assessments will be taking place over the next several days and then repairs can be made to the most severely impacted areas.