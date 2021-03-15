Tractor trailer fire closed portion of I-91 south in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire in a tractor trailer caused the shutdown of a section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County Monday afternoon.
According to the Greenfield Fire Department, the truck was engulfed in flames, and that fire caused a large brush fire to spread up the side of the highway in the area of the railroad tracks near Upper Road.
Firefighters from Deerfield, South Deerfield, Bernardston, Greenfield, and Turners Falls were called in to help put out the flames.
As of 1:15 P.M., the highway was shut down on the southbound side, but a single lane is expected to re-open to traffic shortly.