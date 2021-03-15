Tractor trailer fire closed portion of I-91 south in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire in a tractor trailer caused the shutdown of a section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County Monday afternoon.

According to the Greenfield Fire Department, the truck was engulfed in flames, and that fire caused a large brush fire to spread up the side of the highway in the area of the railroad tracks near Upper Road.

Credit: Greenfield Fire Department

Firefighters from Deerfield, South Deerfield, Bernardston, Greenfield, and Turners Falls were called in to help put out the flames.

As of 1:15 P.M., the highway was shut down on the southbound side, but a single lane is expected to re-open to traffic shortly.