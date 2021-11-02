TRAFFIC ALERT: Paving on Turners Falls and Loomis Roads in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Turners Falls Road and Loomis Road will be closed for paving beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The schedule was changed from Thursday to Tuesday due to rain in the forecast. Drivers will not be able to use the road while the paving is being conducted. The DPW crew ensures the work will be completed in one day. Additional updates of the project will be posted from the City of Greenfield DPW.

To minimize traffic, police detail will be at the Gill Bridge. Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route if possible during this time.

Paving will continue on Wednesday for the following streets: