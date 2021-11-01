TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 2 in Orange exit 71 reconstruction project

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is working to reconstruct the Route 2 westbound exit 71 off-ramp in Orange beginning Monday.

The off-ramp will be closed beginning Monday for approximately three weeks, the ramp is expected to reopen November 19. A detour will be in place directing drivers traveling westbound looking to exit Route 2 will be detoured to exit 70 approximately one mile down the road.

Drivers who are traveling through the areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. The scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

The eastbound and westbound on-ramp will remain open.