BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Bridge repair work in Bernardston may cause delays between 7:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Bernardston Police Department, delays will be in the area of Brattleboro Road/ Route 5 near Keets Brook. Road closures will be in 12-minute increments for crane operations needed to make bridge repairs.

The police are asking motorists to allow extra time or look for an alternative route.