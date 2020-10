GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Commuters using the General Pierce Bridge connecting Greenfield and Montague will need to find another route Friday morning.

The bridge will be closed Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for deck repairs.

A detour will be marked taking drivers to Montague City Road and on to Routes 2, 5 and 10.

The bridge will be open for pedestrian traffic.