GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield announced that an intersection in the city will be closed until Wednesday afternoon.
The intersection of Hope Street and Prospect Street will be closed due to an emergency water repair.
The intersection is expected to reopen around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
