TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) -Several streets in Turners Falls will be closed on Sunday due to a cycling road race.

The Eastern Collegiate Cycling Conference Race is on Sunday, causing multiple roads to close in Turners Falls, according to the Turners Falls Fire Department. Parts of the race will take place on First, Third, and L Streets.

The ECCC goes from Delaware to Maine and includes a thousand student athletes from over 50 schools competing in track, mountain bike, cyclocross, and road racing events throughout the year, according to the ECCC website.

Photo courtesy of the Turners Falls Fire Department

Those streets will be closed to all traffic until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. It is asked to plan your traveling accordingly. There will be no on-street parking on any of these sections of the road.