WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Northfield Road in Warwick will be closed to westbound traffic beginning on Friday.

According to the Warwick Police Department, Northfield Road will be closed on Friday and Monday to westbound traffic from Leland Hill Road to the Northfield town line.

There will be detour signage in place to direct traffic over Leland and Flower Hill to Route 78 North. School buses and emergency vehicles will be escorted westbound, and all other traffic will be excluded.

The end time of the closure is expected to be 5:00 p.m.