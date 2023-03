GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Main Road near the center of Gill will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

According to the Gill Police Department, Main Road near the town center and Gill Tavern will be closed for a period of time, due to a telephone pole in the road.

Gill Police Department

Traffic can detour on either Center Road or Lyons Hill Road as Eversource makes repairs.

