DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motor vehicle crash in Deerfield Monday morning has left an Easthampton man dead.

Police are investigating the accident which closed a section of route 116 between Routes 5 and 10 and Sugarloaf Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Northwestern DA’s spokesperson, the 97-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Whatley Police Department advises taking an alternative route for the time being.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

