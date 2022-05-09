DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments helped put out a brush fire on Upper Road in Deerfield Sunday night.

According to the Deerfield Fire Department, a homeowner was able to save several boats and yard equipment while the fire crew contained the fire to approximately two acres of steep terrain between the train tracks and Upper Road.

Deerfield fire said the fire may have been caused by a passing train.

(Deerfield Fire District)

An elevated fire risk is in effect Monday as gusty winds and low humidity creates the potential for increased brush fire risks. Northeast winds will gust to 20 to 30 mph. With low humidity, warm temperatures, gusty winds, and a lack of vegetation right now, any brush fire that starts, can spread quickly. It’s important to refrain from any outdoor burning and you should make sure to properly dispose of any smoking materials.

Firefighters from South Deerfield, Greenfield, Conway, Bernardston, Turners Falls, Whately, Sunderland, Gill, Montague, Deerfield police, South County EMS, Shelburne Control, along with junior fire members provided mutual aid.