Train traffic stopped due to Deerfield water main break

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break has stopped trains from passing through South Deerfield until repairs can be made.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, the break is on Conway Street near the train tracks. The railroad has stopped all trains from traveling through the area until the tracks can be repaired.

The South Deerfield Water Supply District is working to isolate the problem.

22News is covering this story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.