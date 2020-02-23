Trash fees to increase in Greenfield starting July 1, 2020

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield resident trash fees will increase for the fiscal year 2021 which begins on July 1, 2020.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the change in fee stems from the significant increase in the cost to the city for the disposal of trash and recycling. The Solid Waste Division of the Greenfield DPW has three main revenue streams to offset costs which are trash stickers, charges for disposal at the transfer station, and window entry stickers at the station as well.

The following fees will apply starting July 1, 2020:

Greenfield trash bags and trash stickers: mini bag $1.00, small sticker $1.75, and large sticker $2.50 (increase from $.50, $1.25, and $2 )

Annual fee for transfer station resident entry sticker: $20 (an increase from $5)

Transfer Station disposal of bagged trash $2.50 (an increase from $2)

In comparing entry fees to other local communities that charge, the range is $10 to $65 per year. A Pay As You Throw bag ranges from $1.50 to $3.00 per bag. Greenfield helps smaller households by offering three choices for the PAYT option.