ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters stopped a trash truck that appeared to be smoking while driving on Daniel Shay Highway in Orange.

According to Orange Fire Rescue, at 3:49 p.m., firefighters reversed their fire truck and activated their emergency lights in an attempt to stop the truck. Once the truck pulled over, firefighters saw the fire was showing from the rear compactor area of the trash hauler.

Credit: Bryan Favreau

Credit: Bryan Favreau

Credit: Bryan Favreau

Credit: Bryan Favreau

Credit: Bryan Favreau

The firefighters worked to tame the fire and eventually put it out. Orange Fire says the fire was contained to the compactor area of the truck with no additional damage. No injuries were reported.