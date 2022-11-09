GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – As the holiday season approaches, widescale efforts are being made to make sure everyone receives necessities.

Travel Kuz, a fifth-generation family run bus company, is running its annual Busloads of Blessings Holiday Event. The company has partnered with the United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County to receive as many charitable donations for the upcoming holiday season as possible.

The event began on November 1st and will continue through December 17th. Each Week there is a new emphasis on potential donations.

Sue Rosewarne, the Assistant of Human Resources at Travel Kuz said, “Last week was boots and jackets this week is diapers, like I said, we need large diapers and next week is toys and the following week is toys.”

Full-size buses will be filled to the top with charitable donations going to families in need this holiday season. The Franklin and Hampshire County community and companies like Travel Kuz see giving back as imperative come the holidays.

“To give back, we’re a really caring company and we care about the people we don’t want anyone to go without the winter holidays it’s important that we take care of our locals,” said Rosewarne.