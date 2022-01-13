Treatment for at risk COVID-19 patients arrives on wheels at Baystate Franklin

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With that jolt in the hospitalization rate nationwide, Franklin County is not immune.

“You’ll come onto our bus, you’ll have an IV placed have your infusion, be monitored by excellent nurses and then you’ll go home and you’ll feel better,” said Stephanie Johnson Assistant Nurse Manager at Baystate Franklin.

Called monoclonal antibody infusion, the treatment is for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms who receive a referral. Paula Brooks is the Director of Advanced Practitioners at Baystate Franklin. She said they started this treatment last year in Springfield, now it’s up here in Franklin County.

“We’ve done almost I believe 2,000 infusions,” said Brooks. “We do see there’s a decrease in hospitalization and progression to a worsening infection.”

This is for people who meet a certain criteria, hoping to keep people out of the hospital who have a higher chance of being hospitalized. It comes at a time when hospitals across the country are seeing a surge in hospitalizations.

Stephanie said this bus is a tool in preventing things from getting worse.

“Having this wellness on wheels bus the infusion bus in Franklin County available to our community members is just incredible,” she told 22News. “It gives them a great opportunity to feel better after they have Covid and to stay out of the hospital.”

Paula said the bus will be open at least through February, depending on what we see with this surge.