SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tree that fell on top of power lines shut down a portion of Conway Road in South Deerfield Friday morning.

According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, at around 10 a.m. crews were called to the area of 190 Conway Road for a tree and lines down across the road. When Eversource arrived to disconnect the power to the downed wires, the firefighters were able to put out a brush fire along the side of the road.

Courtesy: South Deerfield Fire District

Courtesy: South Deerfield Fire District

Courtesy: South Deerfield Fire District

Courtesy: South Deerfield Fire District

Courtesy: South Deerfield Fire District

The road has since reopened.