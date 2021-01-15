Tree House Brewing Company to open another location in South Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the more popular brewing companies in the region is opening a new location in western Massachusetts. Tree House Brewing Company is coming to South Deerfield.

As of now, Tree House Brewing is expected to take over the former site of The Channing Bete Building in South Deerfield.

The building is located less than five minutes away from the Yankee Candle Village. Channing Bete is a company that produces informational pamphlets for families.

In an Instagram post, Tree House Brewing said they’re deciding to expand to a 50 wooded acres in western Massachusetts to have more room to host parties and large scale events. They said the location is in an ideal spot between Historic Deerfield, the five colleges and downtown Amherst and Northampton.

The new location will also be open for retail sales and have their own tap room.

Tree House Brewing is in the works of opening up another location on Cape Cod.