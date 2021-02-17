Tree House Brewing to host vaccination site at new facility in South Deerfield

Franklin County

by: Lianne Zana,

Posted: / Updated:

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands throughout the state, so too does vaccine distribution.

Tree House Brewing Company has announced they will be hosting a vaccine clinic at its newly acquired facility on Route 5 in South Deerfield.

The clinic will be open Sunday, February 21 and Monday, February 22 for eligible populations, that includes Phase-1 priority groups and individuals 75 and older.

The dates were originally scheduled for Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19 but have been rescheduled.

There are still appointments available for those looking to sign up.

