GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a “Tree of Hope and Remembrance” service in Greenfield on Sunday.

According to an email sent from Dianne Dragon to 22News, the Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care (PVHPC) in Greenfield, which is now Integritus Healthcare Systems, is hosting a “Tree of Hope and Remembrance” service, in the Valley Medical Center parking lot.

Music will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by the lighting of candles, and then the Medical Director, Dr. Rachel Broudy, will plug in the big tree. PVHPC has been having this ceremony for the past 18 years. The event is sponsored by the Polish American Citizen’s Club in South Deerfield, Valley Medical, as well as Snows & Son’s landscaping.