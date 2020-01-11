Trial for Greenfield Police sergeant charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide to begin soon

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield Police sergeant is scheduled to go to trial this month in connection with a deadly crash while on duty in 2017.

Sgt. James Rode is facing a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide.

His trial is scheduled to begin on January 21, in Greenfield District Court.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News that Sgt. Rode was driving 83 miles per hour on High Street in October 2017, when his cruiser struck another vehicle.

A 29-year-old from New Hampshire was killed in that crash.