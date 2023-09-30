GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year and the City of Greenfield is hosting its annual event for residents to celebrate.

Visit downtown Greenfield on Halloween from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for trick or treating, a costume contest, the rag shag parade, and watch The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown for free at Garden Cinema. Family activities will also be available at the YMCA.

The event is being hosted by the Greenfield Recreation Department.