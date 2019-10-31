Trick-or-treating on Halloween should be rain or shine, Greenfield resident says

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday night’s weather prompted some Franklin County towns to postpone trick or treating.

There will be no trick-or-treating in Greenfield. The Greenfield Police Department announced last night that all Halloween activities will be held Friday night instead.

They said they postponed trick or treating due to the forecasted weather conditions of rain and potentially strong winds.

The city will hold its annual rag shag parade and door-to-door trick or treating on November 1. One Greenfield resident told 22News Halloween should be a rain-or-shine holiday.

“It seems to be kind of nice out and I’ve never heard of it being postponed before,” said Erin Scanlon of Greenfield. “And I’m also all about being out in all weather. I’m sure there’s somebody who has a costume that wouldn’t appreciate this kind of rain.”

The Mayor’s Office made the decision to delay Halloween activities.

The Greenfield Garden Cinema is still airing “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” at 6-30 p.m.