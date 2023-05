BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bernardston Fire Department was called to a fully involved truck fire on West Road on Thursday.

According to the Bernardston Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m. fire crews were sent to 24 West Road for a fully involved truck fire. When crews arrived, a 2007 Kenworth was fully in flames.

The truck was not near any buildings and the fire was quick to put out. There were no injuries reported.