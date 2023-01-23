NEW SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – The New Salem Fire Department was sent to the area of Elm Street for a motor vehicle rollover on Sunday.

According to the New Salem Police Department, at 2:18 p.m., a motor vehicle rolled over on Route 202 in New Salem. The occupant of the vehicle refused to be taken to the hospital.

Traffic was detoured for around an hour due to the accident before the road was reopened. The New Salem Fire Department was helped by the Orange Fire Rescue EMS, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Orange Police Department.