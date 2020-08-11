Tully Mountain hiking trails in Orange closed Tuesday due to brush fire

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hiking trails in Orange will be closed on Tuesday due to an ongoing brush fire that started Monday evening.

Fire officials in Orange said Mountain Road and Tully Mountain hiking trails will be closed due to the fire, but property owners along Mountain Road will be allowed access.

A resident reported the brush fire moving towards the top of Tully Mountain just after 4 p.m. Crews arrived to find a smoke condition that was visible from the area of the ledges, they hiked to the top of the mountain where they located a 50×50 area of burn.

Responding crews were able to contain the fire, however, the remote location, difficult access to the fire areas, the hot weather and crews having to hike water up the mountain, caused them to call for mutual aid from New Salem Fire, Athol Fire, and State 9 District Fire Units. The Phillipston Fire Department provided station coverage.

Firefighters worked the brush fire until it got dark, they will return Tuesday to resume. There is no threat to any structures at this time, Orange fire officials said.

State resources including the National Guard helicopter will be used to draw water from Tully Pond for “water drops” on the burning areas.