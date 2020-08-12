Tully Mountain hiking trails in Orange to remain closed Wednesday due to brush fire

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hiking trails on Tully Mountain in Orange will be closed for a second day Wednesday, as crews are scheduled to continue extinguishing a brush fire.

Orange firefighters along with members of the Massachusetts National Guard spent all day Tuesday dumping water on the burning brush using a helicopter. In total, 32 water drops (450 gallons each) were made by the National Guard onto the mountain.

It has not been determined what officially caused the brush fire on Tully Mountain but Orange fire officials say remnants of discharged fireworks and evidence of recent camping were located near the origin of the fire.

Good progress was made from Tuesday’s work, according to Orange fire officials, but the fire is not completely out. It is, however, contained and not spreading.

Crews will return on Wednesday to continue suppression efforts.

Smoke and flames may be visible at times throughout the night, according to Orange fire, but there is no threat to any structures or residences.