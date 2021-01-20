Turners Falls Airport looking to expand with purchase of Pioneer Aviation property

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday and Saturday, Turners Falls Municipal Airport is expected to host Zoom outreach meetings with Montague residents, as the airport hopes to purchase the Pioneer Aviation property.

The private property would offers services like fuel maintenance and flight school training. Turners Falls Airport Manager Bryan Camden said they estimate this will cost no more than $1.5 million, but should not cost taxpayers directly.

That’s thanks to state and federal grants the airport has been able to receive.

Camden told 22News, “The folks who own it, while they’ve been willing to operate it as an aviation property there’s no guarantee that they’ll be there the next day. So by buying this property, it’s going to allow us to really nail down our financial and viability futures.”

The airport is also looking to borrow some money for aviation storage hangars and to upgrade fuel systems.

There will be two Zoom meetings open to the public. On Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. and another on Saturday at 10 a.m.

