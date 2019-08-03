Fill the Belly Bus Community Food Drive collects in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 15th Annual Fill the Belly Bus Community Food Drive was held on Friday.

The drive is held by the Community Action Pioneer Valley’s Franklin County Hunger Task Force.

During the drive, two busses stopped at grocery stores in Greenfield and Turners Falls collecting donations, which will be shared between five local food pantries and meal programs.

Franklin County’s Hunger Task Force Co-Chair, Mary McClintock told 22News that the food frive always helps local families and food pantries in need.

“Between the end of free summer meals for kids, and the beginning of school meals for kids, there’s a high demand on the food pantries for families,” McClintock said. “About a third of the families we serve have kids under five.”

Northampton State Senator Jo Comerford was there to kick off festivities on the Greenfield Common.

More than 25 tons of food and thousands of dollars have been collected over the past 14 years during this event.