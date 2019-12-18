Turners Falls awarded grant to replace 5th Street pedestrian bridge

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Turners Falls received a grant to completely replace the 5th Street pedestrian bridge.

Town officials hope that the $2.1 million “MassWorks” grant helps improve economic development in Turners Falls.

The grant will help fund the complete replacement of the pedestrian bridge that’s been closed since 2017. The bridge replacement project is called the “Canal District Gateway Improvement Project.”

Town officials are hoping a working pedestrian bridge will boost their economy by connecting downtown Turners Falls and the canal district.

“Without pedestrian access, it was really un-developable. So this completely changes the equation for the redevelopment of the former Southworth mill and another adjacent mill,” Town Administrator, Steve Ellis, told 22News.

Once completed, the new bridge will also improve access to the parking lot and sidewalks on the other side of the canal. The town said developers are already looking to open businesses in the former Southworth paper mill.

Turners Falls hopes to start taking bids on the bridge project the spring and have the project completed by December of 2020.