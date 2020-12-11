Turners Falls church continues to feed local families in need during pandemic

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A meal program run out of Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls is keeping its commitment to feeding families in need across Franklin County.

The community meals program at the church usually serves about 40 or 50 people but that’s expanded to about 200 since the pandemic started.

Amy Connelly is the coordinator for the Turners Falls-Franklin County program. She told 22News they give out groceries, meals, and even diapers to people in need every Monday. She says it’s thanks to the help of neighbors, that they’re able to meet that growing need.

“That saying, ‘it takes a village?’ Well this village has really come out big time,” said Connelly. “We’ve been able to maintain this program to get the supplies we need, equipment that we need. It’s just, it’s just overwhelming.”

The Turners Falls-Franklin County program is accepting monetary and food donations. If you would like to make a donation, click here.