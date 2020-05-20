Turners Falls firefighters reminding residents to not overload outlets, power strips

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Turners Falls Fire Department is reminding residents to not overload outlets and power strips after they were called to a residence Wednesday morning for a smoking television.

According to the Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the address they discovered there was an issue with the electrical wall outlet. There was charring and melting that destroyed the outlet.

(Photo: Turners Falls FD)

May is Electrical Fire Safety Month and the Department of Fire Services has tips for protecting yourself during a time where many residents are spending more time at home.

“We are using more electronic devices at once than normal. Practicing electrical safety is more important now than ever,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said.

Don’t charge your cell phone or laptop in bed – many fires are caused by cell phones charging underneath pillows and laptops left running on top of the bed covers. These devices are always processing when running or charging. Blocking or covering them can prevent air from cooling the batteries and lead to a fire. Failures of the lithium-ion batteries, typically used in these devices, are more likely to occur during recharging. Charge these devices on a hard surface.

Don’t overload circuits and power strips – one way to prevent electrical fires is to limit the number of devices plugged into any single outlet or circuit. Plugging too many things into a single outlet or circuit can overload them and start fires

Know the warning signs – Call the fire department if you have warning signs such as arcs, sparks, short circuits, hearing a sizzling or buzzing sound, or smelling a vague odor of something burning

Call a professional electrician if you have any of these warning signs: Frequently blown fuses or tripped circuit breakers Dim or flickering lights, bulbs that wear out too fast Overheated plugs, cords or switches, shock or mild tingle – more than normal static electricity Loose outlets or unusually warm or faulty outlets or switches.

Give electrical systems a tune-up every 10 years

Avoid using extension cords – Avoid using them if possible, but remember they are for temporary use only and not designed to substitute for the wall outlet. Plug all heat-producing appliances like space heaters, irons, and toasters, directly into the wall outlet. Do not link extension cords together.

Keep furniture from pinching cords – Heavy furniture can easily pinch an electrical cord and over time that can lead to a fire. Do not run cords underneath rugs and unplug appliances by grasping the plug, do not pull by the cord

According to the Department of Fire Services, from 2014 – 2018, Massachusetts fire departments reported 2,794 home fires caused by electrical problems. These fires caused 39 civilian deaths, 92 civilian injuries, and 355 fire service injuries.