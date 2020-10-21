Turners Falls man charged with motor vehicle homicide from crash on Route 2 in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Turners Falls has been charged in connection with a crash in Greenfield that killed a 41-year-old man from Acton.

According to Mary Carey from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 62-year-old George Cortina will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on October 26 on motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of drugs and additional charges in connection with the October 4 crash that claimed the life of 41-year-old Jonathan Rohrs of Acton.

The two-car crash happened on Route 2 when a Ford Explorer was attempting to pass a car by crossing over the centerline and drove into into the westbound lane of opposite traffic, hitting a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the Yaris, Jonathan Rohrs, and the dog in the vehicle died.

Cortina, driver of the Ford Explorer, and a passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

George Cortina is charged with the following