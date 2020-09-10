Turners Falls resident runs virtual Boston Marathon on behalf of Make-A-Wish

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The 124th annual Boston Marathon was canceled due to coronavirus concerns but runners were still able to run virtually any day between September 7 and 14.

The registered Marathon runners have to complete 26.2 miles within six hours and provide proof to the B.A.A. All athletes who complete the virtual race will be given an official medal, runner’s bib, Boston Marathon program, and participant T-shirt.

A Turners Falls resident participated in the virtual 2020 Boston Marathon on September 7 as a member of Team Make-A-Wish. Gary Davidson Carroll, a 19-year-old Greenfield Community College student, began the 26.2 mile run in Hadley and crossed the finish line at Montague Center.

According to a news release from Make-A-Wish, Gray raised nearly $10,000 to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions through Make-A-Wish®Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Family and friends greeted Gray at the chalk-drawn finish line on the Common in Montague Center.

“My route followed Route 9 in Hadley to Route 47, through the center of Sunderland on into Montague Center,” Gray explained. “Along the way, I was supported by countless friends, without whose support I don’t think I would have made it across the finish line. From a dance party at mile 10, to an ice pack at mile 22 for an Achilles spasm, my community showed up exactly when I needed them most!”

“This ‘virtual’ marathon is an incredibly real and life-defining moment. Watching the stories come out of this week reminds me of the depth of human resilience and gives me hope in this time of uncertainty,” Gray reflected. “It’s crucial to ensure that kids with critical illnesses can see their dreams realized, and I can think of no organization more dedicated to this than Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.”

For more information or to donate to runners for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island visit massri.wish.org/marathon.