MONTAGUE, Mass (WWLP) – A device was found on Turnpike Road in Turners Falls Thursday morning causing the road to be closed and the area evacuated.

According to Turners Falls Fire Department Chief John Zellmann, the bomb squad examined the device and determined it wasn’t a threat.

Zellmann said the device was found after a building inspector was inspecting a building that a woman died in a while ago.

The road is reopened and the Fire Department said there is no further investigation.