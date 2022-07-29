MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney is reminding residents to take caution when using car jacks following the accidental deaths of two people this month where both victims were pinned under their vehicles.

On July 19 around 10:30 a.m., police were called to a home on Elm Street in Montague for a report of a 30-year-old trapped underneath a car. The man was taken to Baystate Franklin Center then later taken by helicopter to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

A week later on July 27, police were called to Gage Road in Athol for a reported 55-year-old man that was pinned underneath a car. First responders took him to Athol Memorial Hospital but the man later died due to his injuries.

Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan says it’s essential to take precautionary measures when using a car jack, especially on gravel driveways, when working on all types of vehicles.

“As the responders to unattended deaths in the Northwestern District, our office certainly sees many

tragedies. With two similar accidents coming so close together, we want to urge people working on cars

to use proper equipment and take particular care on gravel driveways,” said DA Sullivan.