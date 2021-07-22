Two boys rescued along Deerfield River

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials are reminding the community to use caution while on the river as the water levels are dangerously high after heavy rains.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, at around 4:53 p.m. crews responded to a report of two boys that were stuck on the rocks in the area of the Stillwater Bridge after having difficulty swimming back across. Boats from the Deerfield Fire Department and Northfield Dive Team along with Western Mass Regional Technical Rescue, helped rescue the boys. The boys were brought back to the shore and met with their parents, with no injuries reported.

Police are remind everyone that the water in the Deerfield River is flowing very fast. Caution should be used when using the bodies of water in our area.