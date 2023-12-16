BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews were called to a two-car motor vehicle accident at an intersection in Bernardston on Friday.

According to the Bernardston Fire Department, the accident took place around 3:09 p.m. at the intersection of Northfield Road (Route 10) and Parmenter Road. All of the occupants involved in the accident did not have any injuries.

A small crossover SUV suffered minimal damage and a delivery vehicle only had minor damage, but neither of the vehicles needed to be towed and were able to drive away afterward.