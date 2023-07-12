SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Deerfield Fire District was sent to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Tuesday.
According to the South Deerfield Fire District, at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a two-car accident at the intersection of Greenfield Road and Mill Village Road.
There were no injuries reported from the accident, but there is no word on the cause of the accident.
22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
22News has been broadcasting local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts since 1953. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.