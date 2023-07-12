SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Deerfield Fire District was sent to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Tuesday.

According to the South Deerfield Fire District, at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a two-car accident at the intersection of Greenfield Road and Mill Village Road.

South Deerfield Fire District

South Deerfield Fire District

There were no injuries reported from the accident, but there is no word on the cause of the accident.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.