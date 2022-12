SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Deerfield Fire Department was sent to the intersection of Conway and Greenfield Road just before 3:00 p.m. on Christmas day.

Courtesy of South Deerfield Fire Department

The two car accident was located right outside of the fire department, but due to the nature of the injuries help was called from the Greenfield Fire Department, Amherst Massachusetts Fire Department, and Northampton Fire Rescue. The patients were taken to a nearby hospital.