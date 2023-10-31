SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Deerfield Fire District was sent to a two-car crash at an intersection on Tuesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Greenfield Road and North Main Street, according to the South Deerfield Fire District.

All of the occupants were uninjured, and both vehicles were towed away.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.