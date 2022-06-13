ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters from Orange rescued two cats over the weekend that were stuck in trees.

According to the Orange Fore Department, on Saturday Firefighter/EMT Hopkins and Firefighter/Medic Matthews used a ground ladder to help a cat in a tree. They were able to recuse the cat with treats and the promise of some catnip and snuggles.

(Orange Fire Department)

On Sunday Firefighter/Medic Tim Matthews and Captain Medic Mark Fortier were called to help another cat in distress in a tree. The crew used the ladder truck to successfully coax the cat and reunite them with family.

“Aside from a great public service, this is good, non-emergent, non-stressful ladder training. We may not always be successful in being able to help every adventurous animal, but we can certainly try.” Orange Fire Rescue EMS

Vehicle Rollover in Orange

(Orange Fire Department)

Sunday night the Orange Fire Department was called to a single motor vehicle rollover. The driver was taken to Athol Hospital with minor injuries due to proper seatbelt use. Orange Fire is reminding vehicle occupants that using seatbelts saves lives.